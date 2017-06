The Historic HomeWorks website first went online back in 1994, so after 22 years I thought it might be a good idea to:

Preserve all the best content you have found so useful.

all the best content you have found so useful. Restore a few lost features.

a few lost features. Renovate the place so it is easier to use.

the place so it is easier to use. Repair a few little items that were broken.

a few little items that were broken. Renew my long-time commitment to helping you take care of your older and historic buildings.

As always, take care, work safe and keep in touch.

Your pal in preservation,

John