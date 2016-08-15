Information on Historic HomeWorks(tm)
John Leeke’s Historic HomeWorks(tm) is owned and operated by John C. Leeke. The activities of Historic HomeWorks(tm) include this website, publications such as the Practical Restoration Reports, and the workshops and seminars presented by John C. Leeke.
PRIVACY POLICY
We collect no personal information about you when you visit our website unless you choose to provide this information to us. However, we collect and store certain information automatically. Here is how we handle information about your visit to our website.
What We Collect and Store Automatically
If you do nothing during your visit but browse through the website, read pages, or download information, we will gather and store certain information about your visit automatically. This information does not identify you personally. We automatically collect and store only the following information about your visit:
- The Internet domain (for example, “xcompany.com” if you use a private Internet access account, or “yourschool.edu” if you connect from a university’s domain) and IP address (an IP address is a number that is automatically assigned to your computer whenever you are surfing the Web) from which you access our website;
- The type of browser and operating system used to access our site;
- The date and time you access our site;
- The pages you visit; and
- If you linked to our website from another website, the address of that website. We use the information we collect to count the number and type of visitors to the different pages on our site, and to help us make our site more useful to visitors like you.
If You Send Us E-mail
You may choose to provide us with personal information, as in e-mail with a comment or question. We use the information to improve our service to you or to respond to your request. Sometimes we may forward your e-mail to others who may be better able to help you. Except for authorized law enforcement investigations, we do not share our e-mail with any other outside organizations.
Links to Other Sites
Our website may have links to other websites. When you link to another site, you are no longer on our site and are subject to the privacy policy of the new site.
Disclaimer, Liability and Ownership Notice
Disclaimer Notice
This website and the information it contains are provided as a public service by John Leeke’s Historic HomeWorks(tm). This system is monitored to ensure proper operation, to verify the functioning of applicable security features, and for comparable purposes. Anyone using this system expressly consents to such monitoring. Unauthorized attempts to modify any information stored on this system, to defeat or circumvent security features, or to utilize this system for other than its intended purposes are prohibited and may result in criminal prosecution.
Restriction of Liability
John Leeke’s Historic HomeWorks(tm) makes no claims, promises or guarantees about the accuracy, completeness, or adequacy of the contents of this website and expressly disclaims liability for errors and omissions in the contents of this website. No warranty of any kind, implied, expressed or statutory, including but not limited to the warranties of non-infringement of third party rights, title, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and freedom from computer virus, is given with respect to the contents of this website or its hyperlinks to other Internet resources. Reference in this website to any specific commercial products, processes, or services, or the use of any trade, firm or corporation name is for the information and convenience of the public, and does not constitute endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by John Leeke’s Historic HomeWorks(tm).
Ownership
Information presented on this website, unless otherwise indicated, is copyrighted by and considered the property of John Leeke’s Historic HomeWorks(tm). It may may not be distributed or copied, nor made to appear to be the content of another website. Direct links to this website are welcomed, but links from within frames are not welcome, blatant abuse of such links may result in legal action. Not all information on this website has been created or is owned by John Leeke’s Historic HomeWorks(tm). If you wish to use any such material, you must seek permission directly from the owning (or holding) sources. John Leeke’s Historic HomeWorks(tm), shall have the unlimited right to use for any purpose, free of any charge, all information submitted to this site. John Leeke’s Historic HomeWorks(tm), shall be free to use, for any purpose, any ideas, concepts, or techniques contained in information provided through this website.
3 thoughts on “Info”
Hello I am a graduate student doing research on craft learning. I saw an interview online where you described internet video apprenticing in Flashmeeting some years ago. Are you still doing this kind of instruction? If so, how much? If not, can you say why you are no longer doing it? Thanks!!!
Mei-Ling:
Yes, I still do training via live internet video conferencing. Here is a link:
http://saveamericaswindows.com/video-conference/
Good Morning,
I live in an 1840’s revival located on the south shore in Massachusetts. The 4 front columns are 2 Stories high and are in desperate need of attention. Anyone that you would suggest I reach out to? It seems that many of our local carpenters are very busy and are not interested in this project at this time. The front porch needs work as well. Should I have a structural engineer access?
Thank you!