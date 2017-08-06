by John Leeke, American Preservationeer

“Based on years of extensive research and field application, each is put together with John’s trademark hands-on, step-by-step instructions and famously lucid illustrations. …photos in particular are marvels of clarity and veracity…” – Gordon Bock, Editor-in-Chief, Old-House Journal

“I’ve appreciated the reliable information and understanding you provide–we particularly appreciated the report on Steam Paint Removal which we found to be enthusiastically, and well written and informative.” – Jeff, woodwork contractor, Chicago

“Thanks, John – I wouldn’t have know where to start on my porch columns without your Restoration Report. Your experience and advice took all the mystery out of the project, and helped so much. Thank goodness for your reports!” – Cindy Nelson, Homeowner, Montana

“This is a great book for all levels of working on windows. Mr. Leeke has put everything together in a clear, easy to follow book. I felt like Mr. Leeke was looking over my shoulder and giving me tips.” – Marion Rood, Woodworker

“Your Practical Restoration Report is really superb. It is the best thing I’ve seen on the subject. It’s clearly written, not overly technical and easy to understand.” – Roger Reed, Maine Historic Preservation Commission

“I landed the contract because your Reports gave me the insight and confidence needed to explain the project to the clients. They said I was the only contractor to give them any hope that the job could be done. Your reports are most informative and concise. I’m very impressed!” – James A. McGrath, Contractor, Eggleston, VA

“Practical Restoration Reports are short, non-technical, and well illustrated…For the building owner, contractor, or architect with a need for solid working information about both what to do and how to do it, they are economical and useful.” – Allen Charles Hill, Architect, Winchester, MA

Publications are printed in 8.5″ x 11″ perfect-bound (paperback) book format or stapled booklets with color covers and black & white interior contents.

Delivery may take 2 to 3 weeks.

Save America’s Windows

177 pages

257 illustrations

$35.00

Covers traditional methods and the latest in modern high-tech materials and techniques. Learn how to avoid falling under the spell of the window replacement salesman. Specific step-by-step repair and maintenance treatments. Window project profiles. National directory of 200+ window specialists who will save your windows and not try to sell you replacements. Reprints of five window chapters from 19th and early 20th century trades manuals.

This is the new 2013 edition with many revisions, an all new chapter on sash glazing and painting; and an expanded directory with hundreds of window specialists, some in every state. 177 pages, 257 illustrations. (color cover, black & white inside, paperback bound)

Practical Restoration Reports Compendium

206 pages

259 illustrations

$30.00

Order this compilation of seven reports in one handy paperback volume. Several of the reports are no longer available as separate booklets.

Includes:

Does not include: Steam Paint Removal

(206 pages, 259 illustrations, color cover, black & white inside, paperback bound)

Wood-Epoxy Repairs

31 pages

33 illustrations

$15.00

Wood-Epoxy Repairs for Exterior Woodwork. Stabilize and save deteriorated exterior woodwork with long-lasting wood-epoxy repairs. Restore and strengthen deteriorated wood by applying liquid epoxy resins which solidify within the wood and fill voids. Wood-epoxy repairs complement traditional repair methods and modern part replacement. They save time and money when you know how and where to use them. This report covers how wood decays, epoxy materials and methods, tool kits, safety, and alternate materials and methods. 33 illustrations, 3 methods, 1 step-by-step procedure, 31 pages, (color cover, black & white inside, paperback bound).

Includes sections on understanding wood technology and important health and safety updates.

(included in Compendium above)

Steam Paint Removal

21 pages

23 illustrations

2 step-by-step methods

$15.00

Steam paint removal softens the paint film so it can be more easily scraped away. It works well with the heavy paint buildup commonly found on the wooden exteriors of older buildings during house restoration and historic preservation projects. It can also be used on interior paint and on window maintenance and repairs. Report covers methods, techniques, equipment, sources, making custom steam heads and profiles three steam paint removal projects. 21 pages, 23 illustrations, 2 step-by-step methods (color cover, black & white inside)